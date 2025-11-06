LAURINBURG —Here is the latest news and updates surrounding Scotland High School Sports.

The Fighting Scots varsity boys soccer team lost 7-2 to J.H. Rose in the opening round of the state playoffs on Nov.4.

Senior Elijah Clark and freshman Nathan Ward each scored a goal for Scotland; senior Chris White recorded nine saves and allowed four goals. Junior Andrew Medlock added 13 saves while allowing three goals.

The Scots finish their season with a 7-15 regular season record and 0-1 in the postseason. Head coach Jeremy White made history by becoming the first coach since 2010 to guide the Scots to the postseason, achieving the highest number of regular-season victories since 2014, when they won eight games.