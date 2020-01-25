4 in a row: Scotland defeats Jack Britt 54-49

FAYETTEVILLE — The Scotland High boys basketball team extended its winning streak to four games by defeating Jack Britt 54-49 on Friday night.

Garrett McRae led Scotland (9-7, 5-2 SAC) with 19 points. Mandrell Johnson (14 points) and Trey Graham (10 points) joined McRae in double-figures.

It was the second team Scotland beat Jack Britt (4-12, 1-5 SAC) this week. The Fighting Scots won 61-37 on Tuesday in Laurinburg.

In the girls basketball game, Jack Britt defeated Scotland 63-29.

Next up

Scotland is set to host Purnell Swett on Tuesday night. The Scots will then be on the road for four straight games before wrapping up their home slate with a senior night battle against Lumberton on Feb. 11. The Scots will end the regular season by visiting Richmond on Feb. 14.

For alll remaining regular-season games, the varsity girls will pplay at 6 p.m. and the varsity boys will play at approximately 7:30.

