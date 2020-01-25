Knights to host No. 19 Union College

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University men’s basketball team will welcome No. 19 Union College to Laurinburg on Saturday for a 2 p.m. Appalachian Athletic Conference matchup.

St. Andrews (5-15, 4-12 AAC) is looking to end a two-game skid. Union College (14-7, 11-4 AAC) is the better team on paper, but the Knights proved earlier in the season that they can compete with the Bulldogs. Union narrowly defeated St. Andrews 76-72 in overtime on Nov. 16 in Kentucky. St. Andrews held a 68-67 lead at one point in overtime, but the Bulldogs escaped with a victory.

Saturday’s game will be the Knights’ first chance to right the ship after a lopsided 85-59 loss to Montreat College on Wednesday. That was preceded by a 92-73 loss to Point University on Jan. 18.

Leading the Knights in scoring is junior guard Isaac Clay (20.1 points per game). Sophomore forward Myron Williams is averaging 16.2 points per contest.

Lady Knights host Union

Priot to the men’s game, the St. Andrews women’s basketball team will host Union at noon. It will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.

The Lady Knights (4-13, 3-13) have been in a funk recently, losing four games in a row and coming up short in eight of their past 10 games.

The Lady Bulldogs (14-5, 11-3 AAC) currently sit in third place in the AAC. They are 8-2 in their past 10 games. Their most recent triumph was am 89-41 win over Kentucky Christian on Wednesday.

Senior Samantha Ring is leading St. Andrews in scoring with 16.4 points per game. She is shooting 39 percent from 3-point range. Senior Yontyanna Melvin is averaging 11.2 points per game.

