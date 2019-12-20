Lady Scots fall to South View

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland guard Sierra Breeden takes the ball up the court during a game last week. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland guard Sierra Breeden takes the ball up the court during a game last week.

HOPE MILLS — In the first round of the Cumberland County Holiday Classic Tournament’s Gene Arrington Bracket, the Scotland High girls basketball team lost 49-29 to South View.

Sierra Breeden posted a team-high 13 points for the Lady Scots. Asjah Swindell added seven points.

The Lady Scots will face Douglas Byrd in a consolation bracket game at 4 p.m. on Friday at South View High School. Douglas Byrd (1-9) fell to Hoggard in the first round.

If the Lady Scots Beat Douglas Byrd, they’ll land a spot in the fifth-place game at noon on Saturday. If they lose to Douglas Byrd, the Lady Scots will play in the seventh-place game at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Saturday’s games will also be held at South View.

Douglas Byrd’s loss to Hoggard followed the Eagles’ first win of the season, a 41-30 triumph against Terry Sanford on Dec. 13. Prior to that, Douglas Byrd’s closest game was a 41-44 overtime loss to Sandhills Athletic Conference member Hoke on Dec. 9.

The complete list of teams in the Gene Arrington Bracket consists of Scotland, South View, Hoggard, E.E. Smith, Corinth Holders, Seventy-First and Westover.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland guard Sierra Breeden takes the ball up the court during a game last week. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_6242-1.jpg Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland guard Sierra Breeden takes the ball up the court during a game last week.