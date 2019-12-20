Writer: Send Trump to Florida, and lock him up

A democracy is a place where everyone is entitled to their own opinion. America is a place where the character of her president ought not be disgraceful and repulsive.

The viewpoints of the majority of Americans ought to elect the president of these United States. In 2016, that did not happen. Three million more voters voted against Donald Trump being president than voted for him.

The abhorrent conundrum of having an electoral college majority with a popular vote minority created an abnormality and it was named Donald Trump. When that creature took office, American democracy became a victim.

Folks have talked about fearing the election of 2020. Please remember that America didn’t vote for Donald Trump to be present. The man lost the popular vote.

He will lose the popular vote again in 2020 and by a greater margin and the slick tricks of the Repuglicans will not work this time.

Democrats will canvas America and the swamp gas that made Donald Trump will be used to remind America that when you don’t care for your democracy, it becomes toxic and threatens the very life of your democracy.

This week Donald Trump was impeached for his conduct while being president. The character of the man Donald Trump was seen thereafter when he insulted the mourning widow of the longest serving member of America’s House of Representatives. Trump implied her husband was looking up rather than looking down.

Anything coming from the mouth of America’s most profane president who has lied 15,413 times in office ought to be taken and flushed in the out house.

In 2020, we must make America great again by sending Donald Trump back to Florida for more than just weekends. We should actually lock him up there.

Eric R. Locklear

Fayetteville