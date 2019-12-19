Scotland boys finish 2nd, girls finish 3rd at SAC swim meet

Michael Litty photo Scotland’s Maegan Gunnells was first in the girls 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:14.38. Michael Litty photo Scotland’s Maegan Gunnells was first in the girls 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:14.38. Michael Litty photo Scotland swimmer Mao Oishi took first place in the boys 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:24.49. Michael Litty photo Scotland swimmer Mao Oishi took first place in the boys 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:24.49.

The Fighting Scots boys’ swim team brought home second place in a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet at St. Andrews University’s O’Herron Pool Wednesday against three other schools. Some schools stayed home to study for exams.

Mao Oishi took first place in the 100-yard breaststroke out of six boys, with a time of 1:24.49. Nicholas Eury was second of five in the 100-yard backstroke, with a time of 1:11.18.

The Scots’ 200-yard medley relay team ended up in first place with a time of 2:08.57 after Pinecrest’s “A” team, who came in a full 18 seconds earlier, was disqualified for a stroke infraction in the breaststroke.

Connor Bert dropped nearly a second off his time in the 50-yard freestyle from last week, coming in second place again, with a time of 25.23. He took third place in the 100-yard freestyle (1:01.81).

The Fighting Scots girls’ team came in third again this week but dropped behind Hoke County, 220 – 178.

The Scots went 1-2-3 in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle, Cassie Rinkacs coming in three seconds ahead of Madeline Litty, followed by Madison Williams swimming in exhibition (28.82, 31.84 and 32.00 respectively).

Rinkacs and Litty were part of a 200-yard medley relay team that ended up in second place after Pinecrest’s “A” team was disqualified for a stroke infraction in the backstroke. Pinecrest had come in a full ten seconds faster than runner-up Hoke County.

Rinkacs took second place in the night’s longest race, the 500-yard freestyle (6:33.20), more than a minute ahead of the other three girls but about eight seconds behind Hoke County’s Nevaeh Roverato. Portia Driggers drops her time in the 500 each week and has improved to 8:13.81.

Maegan Gunnells was first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:14.38. She was part of the 200-yard freestyle relay that came in second place.

The girls’ team score was hindered by having no swimmers in the 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly. Final tally: Pinecrest 265, Hoke 220, Scotland 178, Richmond 98.

Despite DQs in three events and putting up only one team in the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Pinecrest boys had no trouble coming up with the highest score overall. Scotland had a DQ in the 200-yard individual medley. Boys’ tallies: Pinecrest 296, Scotland 186, Hoke and Richmond tied at 91 points.

