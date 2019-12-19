Optimist hears from Marlboro Academy headmaster

LAURINBURG — On Thursday, the Optimist Club of Laurinburg heard from the headmaster of Marlboro Academy in Bennettsville, South Carolina.

Joe Critcher has been involved in Scotland County baseball since 1998 and has coached for the American Legion, Optimist Club, St. Andrews University as well as Hoke High School.

“The success of Scotland County baseball really caught my attention when I began coaching at Hoke County,” Critcher said. “The fundamentals of the players of all ages of Scotland County truly set these programs ahead of most teams that I coached against and the teams I coached, unfortunately. It seemed we could never catch up year in and year out, and I truly think it’s because of the strength of your Optimist baseball program.”

Critcher added his four children participated in the baseball and softball programs. He added that about 20% of current students at Marlboro Academy have participated in Optimist baseball or softball.

“Since I’ve worked as the Headmaster of Marlboro Academy we’ve had a working relationship with Optimist baseball and softball,” Critcher said. “In return Optimist has accepted our students from three counties that we draw from.

The school brings in students from Marlboro, Richmond, Scotland and Chesterfield counties with 25% of North Carolina students being from Scotland County. There are also six teachers in the school that are from Scotland County.

“A great example of how important the relationship is between Marlboro Academy and Optimist Club is the number of player and coaches that participated in Optimist that were on our four state championship teams,” Critcher said. “It’s amazing what our girls have done but I really feel that when you began softball with Optimist Club that it helped everybody especially Marlboro Academy. I have no doubt that their participation in Optimist softball contributed to those four state championships in seven years.”

In 2013 there were four players and three coaches, 2014 held six players and three coaches, in 2017 had eight players and three coaches coaches and in 2019 there were seven players four coaches.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected].

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_OptPic.jpg