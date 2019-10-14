Savion Leak shows special teams skills — again

Leak Leak

LAURINBURG — Someday opponents might learn not to punt to Savion Leak.

After notching his second punt return touchdown of the season on Friday against Hoke, Scotland’s standout two-way player said he doesn’t want that day to come anytime soon.

“I hope not,” Leak said with a smile. “I want to get as many returns as I can.”

Leak’s first big return of the season, a 60-yard burst, happened in Scotland’s season opener against Southeast Guilford. His return against Hoke was 63 yards, and it helped the Scots put the Bucks away late in the game.

The timing was right for Leak, who balances his special teams duties with his roles as running back and defensive back.

“I’ll be so anxious just to get (the ball) on kickoff return or punt return,” Leak said. “I saw the ball bouncing, and I just had to go for it.”

Leak moved to Scotland County from Virginia prior to this season. He’s made a big difference from the moment he first suited up as a Scot — Leak scored the team’s first touchdown of the season, a 5-yard run against Southeast Guilford.

Leak has been one of Scotland’s biggest threats out of the backfield this season. But Leak and his fellow running backs were stifled by Hoke’s defense early on Friday night. That only motivated Leak to do better.

“It really just got me to keep pushing harder and harder,” Leak said. “When coach called the plays, I just kept showing a lot of energy.”

Eventually, Scotland’s running backs did find their groove. Kyshaun Galberth led the way with 110 yards on 16 carries.

And the Scots improved to 7-0 with four games left in the regular season.

Records aside, Leak and the Scots were just happy to be back at Pate Stadium after being away for more than a month.

“It feels great. We’ve been talking about this the last few weeks,” Leak said. “We’re glad to be home.”

Returned punt for TD on Friday

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

