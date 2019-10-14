Tester: Community’s support is crucial for Fighting Scots

Brandon Tester Sports editor Brandon Tester Sports editor Scotland’s student section celebrates a touchdown during the Fighting Scots’ win over Hoke on Friday. Scotland’s student section celebrates a touchdown during the Fighting Scots’ win over Hoke on Friday.

Over the last couple of years, the size of Friday night crowds at Pate Stadium has fluctuated with the team’s performance — and, in many cases, unpredictable weather.

But the crowd at last Friday night’s game against Hoke was refreshingly similar to the ones the Fighting Scots have become used to over their decades of success. It wasn’t a sellout, but the home grandstands were full for most of the night, and Scotland’s fans were loud — especially the student section, which erupted with cheers after every Scotland touchdown.

And the theme of the night, “Pink Out” for breast cancer awareness, made the occasion even more special. Pink could be seen everywhere from the grandstands to the sidelines to the football field. Some wore pink because they’ve survived cancer. Others wore it because they know someone who has been, or is being affected by cancer. And some just wore pink because they wanted to support a worthwhile cause. It was a great scene, one that reflected the community’s ability to come together for a common cause.

It was easy to tell that Friday night’s festivities meant a lot to Scotland’s football players. Many of them supported the cause by incorporating pink into parts of their gear. And they got to interact with special members of the community, including a pair of breast cancer survivors who joined Scotland’s players on the field as honorary captains for the pregame coin toss.

Joining in Friday night’s festivities were participants and coaches from Scotland County Parks and Recreation’s fall youth sports leagues. They kicked the night off by running through Scotland’s entrance tunnel before the game, and the kids were on hand to cheer on the Scots in the same stadium that they might be playing in some day.

Friday night’s game was good for the community, and it was also good for the football program. It’s no secret that young athletes feel better and perform better when their families, friends and fans come out in big numbers to support them. You’d be hard-pressed to find a fan base that does that as well, and as consistently, as the Scotland faithful.

If you haven’t been out to a Scotland football game this season, you should make the trip. Yes, the Scots are pretty good this year. That 7-0 record says a lot about this team. And the Scots can only continue to improve and pursue their goals if the know that the community is behind them — win or lose.

The Scots have three home games left on their schedule, including their homecoming game this week against Seventy-First. If you’re able to, come on out and support the team. And if you can’t, listen to the WLNC crew call the game on the radio.

Keep showing the Scots that the community is behind them every step of the way.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

