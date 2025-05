This year’s National Day of Prayer theme was “Pour out to the god of hope and be filled,” based on the scripture, “Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you will abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit,” Romans 15:13.

This week, members of the clergy and community leaders gathered outside the Scotland County Courthouse to pray in observance of the National Day of Prayer. Around 40 people came out to pray on Thursday over the sick and shut-in, youth, schools, families and more in Scotland County. Those in attendance also prayed for the health of one attendee, who experienced a medical emergency during the gathering.