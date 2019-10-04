Pilot Club’s annual tourney coming soon

The Barbara Sasseen Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Oct. 19. Pictured from left to right: Debbie Quick, Diana Johnston, Barbara Mack, Scotch Meadows golf Pro Chip Wells and Georgia Mulee. The Barbara Sasseen Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Oct. 19. Pictured from left to right: Debbie Quick, Diana Johnston, Barbara Mack, Scotch Meadows golf Pro Chip Wells and Georgia Mulee.

LAURINBURG — The Scottish Pilot Club’s annual Barbara Sasseen Memorial Golf Tournament is slated for Oct. 19 at Scotch Meadows Country Club.

Since 1993, the Scottish Pilot Club of Laurinburg has been hosting this golf tournament as its signature fundraiser. In 2000 the tournament was dedicated to the late Barbara Sasseen, who was an avid golfer and charter member of the Club as well as a strong supporter of Scotland County.

Proceeds from this event support the Scottish Pilot Club’s activities. Some of the Club’s projects are St. Andrews Equestrian Therapy Program, Special Olympics, Christmas Cheer, Project InAsMuch and BrainMindersTM, which teaches kindergarteners how to protect their brains. The Club provides Pick-Me-Ups for caregivers and helps families.

A scholarship from the Scottish Pilot Club is given to a graduating high school senior each year. Additionally, Scottish Pilots assist the Anchor Club at Scotland High School and Carver Middle School. The Club also supports the North Carolina District Projects, which are Surfer’s Healing at Wrightsville Beach for autistic children and Camp Carefree for children with special needs.

This tournament format includes four-person teams — men, women or mixed, 2-low net best ball using 100% handicap, maximum handicap of 36 per player. The entry fee of $70 includes the green fee, cart, breakfast, refreshments, lunch, a “Super Drive” competition and two Mulligans.

A silent auction will accompany the tournament. Everyone is welcome to stop by the Scotch Meadows clubhouse to participate in the auction, regardless of whether or not they’re playing in the tournament.

Contact tournament co-chairs Diana Johnston (910-291-0218) or Debbie Quick (910-280-6319) for more information.

The Scottish Pilot Club of Laurinburg is a member of Pilot International, which is a community based volunteer service organization with special interest in brain safety and health, preparing youth and young adults for service and supporting those who care for others.

The Barbara Sasseen Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Oct. 19. Pictured from left to right: Debbie Quick, Diana Johnston, Barbara Mack, Scotch Meadows golf Pro Chip Wells and Georgia Mulee. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_pilot-club-golf-19.jpg The Barbara Sasseen Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Oct. 19. Pictured from left to right: Debbie Quick, Diana Johnston, Barbara Mack, Scotch Meadows golf Pro Chip Wells and Georgia Mulee.

Includes golf tournament and silent auction

Staff report