Annual charity golf tourney set for May 5-6

LAURINBURG — Scotland Regional Hospice’s 34th annual Charity Golf Tournament is slated for May 5-6 at Scotch Meadows Country Club.

Proceeds from the tournament, which also includes a silent auction, benefits end-of-life car at Scotland Hospice. The 2019 event raised over $130,000 for that cause.

The format of the tournament is low two-ball net for the team competition. There are two options for the individual competitions: low gross (no handicap) and low net (full handicap). The entry fee is $125 for men and $75 for women, and the registration deadline is April 28. Those interested in sponsoring or playing in the tournament can visit www.scotlandhospice.org.

Foursomes can register for the men’s and women’s team competitions. Mixed teams can participate, but they won’t be eligible for prizes.

The purse for both the men’s team tournament is $1,000. The first place team will be awarded $90 per golfer, the runners-up will receive $60 per golfer and the third-place team will receive $40 per golfer. Prizes will also be given out for fourth place ($25 per golfer), fifth place ($20) and sixth place ($15).

The women’s tournament includes a $600 purse. The first-place team will take home $90 per golfer, and the runners-up will receive $60 per golfer.

The purse for both of the individual competitions is $250 for the men and and $150 for the women. The payout follows the same format as the team competition (first-place golfer in the men’s competition gets $90, second-place gets $60, third place gets $40, and so on).

Registration open on Hospice website