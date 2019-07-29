Tester: Golf tourney was a success

Brandon Tester Sports editor Brandon Tester Sports editor

The 2019 Edges “R” Us Scotland County Amateur was a successful event filled with good golf, good camaraderie and great weather.

Golfers from around the region came together for two days of golf, and four champions — Will Morgan, Lemark Harris, Ed Wright and Madison Deese — walked away with trophies. The competition was strong across all of the tournament’s divisions, especially in the Senior Division, which was decided by one stroke.

But competition was just a part of a bigger picture. Many of the golfers said they always look forward to playing in the tournament because it is well-organized, a credit to Scotch Meadows Country Club PGA Professional Chip Wells and the rest of the crew that runs the event. The golfers got to compete with a mixture of old friends and new faces.

Some of those new faces came from outside of Scotland County. The tournament has no residency restrictions, so any interested players from around the region are welcome to sign up each year. Robeson County was represented in a variety of ways at the Scotland County Amateur, and it showed in the final standings. Morgan, the winner of the Championship Division, played college golf at UNC-Pembroke. Harris, the Senior Division champion, lives in Robeson County. And Deese, the Ladies Division champion, is currently a student-athlete at Purnell Swett High School in Pembroke.

Some talented golfers from many different backgrounds competed in the county championships last weekend, and they probably couldn’t have asked for a better setting. The weather was ideal on both days of the tournament, as the temperature stayed in the 80s without an overwhelming boost from the high humidity that we’ve grown so fond of over the past few weeks. The courses at Scotch Meadows and Deercroft were both in great shape, showcasing the hours of hard work that maintenance crews put in under the blazing sun.

And when the last scorecard was turned in on the second day, several golfers stuck around to eat and reminisce about their rounds. This was the 34th edition of the county golf tournament, and many golfers have been around for a handful of those years. It was easy to the golfers enjoyed each other’s company as they discussed the good, the bad and the ugly parts of their rounds over burgers and glasses of sweet tea.

It was an enjoyable weekend for everyone involved. A lot of that success can be attributed to Wells, who spent a lot of time calculating and recording scores and making sure everything was running smoothly.

Now, who’s going to be Scotland County’s next golf champion?

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

