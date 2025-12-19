Asheboro, N.C. —What a way to close one chapter and kick off the next! The fifth-grade Unified Boys team ended the year with a dominant first-place championship victory, 65–14, setting an all-time team scoring high.

This incredible achievement is a true reflection of the hard work, discipline and dedication shown all year long during offseason workouts by Josiah Locklear, Dylan Lewis, Mason DeBerry, Mason Smith, Christian McNeil, Jayce Petty and Kamden Maidene. These young athletes have committed themselves to growth, teamwork and excellence, and it showed on the court in a big way.

As we celebrate this milestone, we are even more excited for what lies ahead—this group has set the standard, and the upcoming season is full of promise with these driven, talented boys leading the way. Their chemistry, sportsmanship and determination continue to grow with every game and practice.

Each player stepped up and played their role, proving that success comes from unity and trust in one another. The future is bright, and this team is just getting started.