Scotland Hospice tourney postponed

LAURINBURG — The 34th annual Scotland Regional Hospice Golf Tournament has been postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“Although no date has been determined, our goal is to hold the event in September or early October,” Scotland Hospice announced in a Facebook post. “We do not intend to select a date in the near future because we need to monitor the progress of the outbreak and its effect on other events in our community. As more and more events are pushed back, the already popular fall season will become more and more congested and we want to avoid conflicting with other fundraisers and activities. The plan is to have a new tournament date selected by July 1st.”