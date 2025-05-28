The camp is open to all boys and girls ages 5-12. The cost to attend the camp is set at $80 per session.

LAURINBURG —Former St. Andrews Knights and current Sandhills Bogeys Head Coach Andy Fox will be hosting the Andy Fox Baseball Youth Fundamentals Camp in two separate sessions on Monday, June 9-Thursday, June 12 and two weeks later on Monday, June 23-Thursday, June 26 at Laurinburg Optimist Park (9961 Turnpike Road). Fox will co-host the two camp sessions alongside J.R. Polak (the head coach of the Laurinburg Highland Hooligans), Charles Weber and Matt Polak, all of whom were on Fox’s staff at St. Andrews prior to the university’s closure at the end of the spring semester.

All boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 12 are invited to attend the two camps, which will run for three hours from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The cost for the camp is currently set at $80 per session. Participants can either choose to attend one session or have the option of attending both sessions should they desire.

More information about the camp can be found by way of the link to register, which is available via google forms here: Andy Fox Baseball Camp. Spots are limited for the camp, be sure to register as soon as possible if interested.