RCSO investigating homicide near Maxton

MAXTON — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are actively investigating the death of a man found deceased Wednesday.

At approximately 2:41 p.m., deputies responded to the 2700 block of Morrison Road, south of Maxton, in reference to an unresponsive person. Ernie Locklear, 65, of Maxton, was transported to UNC Southeastern Medical Center in Lumberton, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Based on the preliminary results of an autopsy conducted Thursday by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office, Locklear’s cause of death has been determined to be a homicide.

“This is a deeply disturbing and senseless act,” stated Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “This gentleman was tragically killed while simply minding his own business, working on a farm tractor, a job that should have been routine and safe.

“We are asking anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward and speak with investigators. Your information could be the key to bringing justice, closure to this family, and peace to the community.”

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigation Divisions are investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.