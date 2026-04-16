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Highland Hooligans announce three new roster additions

Travis Petty Jr Sports Editor
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The newest members of the Highland Hooligans roster, Marc Pieto, Reynell Cappelan Reyes and Jonathan Guslander. Courtesy Photos

The newest members of the Highland Hooligans roster, Marc Pieto, Reynell Cappelan Reyes and Jonathan Guslander.

Courtesy Photos

The newest members of the Highland Hooligans roster, Marc Pieto, Reynell Cappelan Reyes and Jonathan Guslander. Courtesy Photos

The newest members of the Highland Hooligans roster, Marc Pieto, Reynell Cappelan Reyes and Jonathan Guslander.

Courtesy Photos

The newest members of the Highland Hooligans roster, Marc Pieto, Reynell Cappelan Reyes and Jonathan Guslander. Courtesy Photos

The newest members of the Highland Hooligans roster, Marc Pieto, Reynell Cappelan Reyes and Jonathan Guslander.

Courtesy Photos

LAURINBURG —The Highland Hooligans have announced three new members added to their 2025-26 roster.

Jonathan Guslander, a freshman from Mount Olive University; Marc Pieto, a sophomore from John Carroll University; and Reynell Cappelan Reyes from Southeastern Community College.

Coming off their inaugural season in which they went 13-16 and reached the first round of the playoffs, the Hooligans are continuing to make moves to bolster their roster and coaching staff. With the hiring of head coach Joe Critcher and assistant Dyke Ansted. In his second year as general manager, Billy Norris envisions this team being one of the best in the Coastal Division.

“It was important for me to bring in coaches with a track record this season to put them in the best position to succeed,” Norris said. “I want to make a deep run in the playoffs this season, and I have the players for that.”

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at [email protected] or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @Travis Petty Jr.

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