Highland Hooligans announce three new roster additions

LAURINBURG —The Highland Hooligans have announced three new members added to their 2025-26 roster.

Jonathan Guslander, a freshman from Mount Olive University; Marc Pieto, a sophomore from John Carroll University; and Reynell Cappelan Reyes from Southeastern Community College.

Coming off their inaugural season in which they went 13-16 and reached the first round of the playoffs, the Hooligans are continuing to make moves to bolster their roster and coaching staff. With the hiring of head coach Joe Critcher and assistant Dyke Ansted. In his second year as general manager, Billy Norris envisions this team being one of the best in the Coastal Division.

“It was important for me to bring in coaches with a track record this season to put them in the best position to succeed,” Norris said. “I want to make a deep run in the playoffs this season, and I have the players for that.”