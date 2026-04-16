Scotland tops rival Richmond in 18-6 victory

LAURINBURG —Once again, the Fighting Scots softball team (11-7) went to an opponent’s house and walked away victorious, as they defeated their archrival, the Richmond Raiders, 18-6 on Wednesday to win their third consecutive game.

The Lady Scots led 4-0 as they entered the third inning and never looked back, scoring in every inning and tallying 12 runs from the fifth through the seventh innings. Haydynn Lowery stood out with five hits and three RBIs, while Nevaeh Lewis and Khloe Radford each recorded three hits; Radford also contributed two RBIs, and both Addison Lewis and Nevaeh Lewis drove in three runs.

Nine different Lady Scots recorded a hit; Scotland outhit the Raiders 21 to 6. Over the past three games, the Scots have tallied 57 runs while limiting opponents to nine. Winners of three straight, Scotland will host Purnell Swett on Friday at 6 p.m.