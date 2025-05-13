LAURINBURG —The Sandhills Athletic Conference (SAC) released their 2025 all-conference girls soccer teams as well as other various awards on Monday morning. Scotland had one representative on the all-conference team: senior Reagan Strickland.

Strickland played in all 14 games for the Scots in 2025, scoring two goals, accumulating three steals and one corner kick across 500 minutes of action. She scored seven goals and had 11 assists across her four seasons with Scotland.

The full all-conference team is listed below with the player’s team in parentheses:

-Taryn Pekala (Union Pines)

-Grace Queen (Union Pines)

-Kylie DiMayo (Union Pines)

-Lila Walker (Union Pines)

-Maddie Huttman (Union Pines)

-Brooke Going (Union Pines)

-Anna Depenbrock (Pinecrest)

-Jadyn Lamielle (Pinecrest)

-Arden Johnson (Pinecrest)

-Addison Nordgren (Pinecrest)

-Amelia Millard (Pinecrest)

-Ava Baldwin (Lee County)

-Ava Perez (Lee County)

-Lila Moshfegh (Lee County)

-Addy Allen (Lee County)

-Elizabeth Harrington (Southern Lee)

-Brooke Burris (Southern Lee)

-Rhianna Phillips (Southern Lee)

-Samantha Barnes (Richmond)

-Ava Thompson (Richmond)

-Evalynn Groemm (Hoke County)

-Reagan Strickland (Scotland)

-Reece Post (at-large, Union Pines)

Union Pines were the SAC regular season champions with a perfect 12-0 conference record and a 17-3-1 overall mark. The full regular season standings are below with the team records in parentheses:

1. Union Pines (12-0 in conference, 17-3-1 overall)

2. Pinecrest (9-2-1 in conference, 15-5-1 overall)

3. Lee County (7-5 in conference, 10-9 overall)

4. Southern Lee (6-5-1 in conference, 13-6-1 overall)

5. Richmond (5-7 in conference, 8-11-3 overall)

6. Hoke County (2-10 in conference, 7-14-1 overall)

7. Scotland (0-12 in conference, 0-14 overall)

Awards for the season include Goalkeeper of the Year, Runner Up Goalkeeper of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year. The winners of the awards are listed below with the team listed in parentheses:

-Goalkeeper of the Year (KOY): Sa’Quanna Bostic (Richmond)

-Runner Up Goalkeeper of the Year: Hope Wortham (Union Pines)

-Offensive Player of the Year (OPOY): Elizabeth Harrington (Southern Lee)

-Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY): Lila Walker (Union Pines)

-Coach of the Year (COY): James Horwath (Union Pines)