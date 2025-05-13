Jarrod High is the May artist of the month at the Arts Council of Scotland County.

LAURINBURG — As a welder and former truck driver, Jarrod High didn’t spend any of his time on artistic expression. That all changed when his wife returned from a trip to Boone with a special request.

“While visiting family, she stumbled upon some beautiful flowers crafted from horseshoes,” he said. “She took a photo and brought it home, asking if I could create a few for our yard. I said well, I’ll do my best.”

That was in September 2024, and now, High is the May artist of the month at the Arts Council of Scotland County (ACSC).

“What started as a special request turned into a delightful hobby,” High said. “I’ve crafted all sorts of items, including butterflies, snowmen, reindeer, and even a Grinch design. It’s a wonderful way to channel my creative side.”

After fulfilling his wife’s request, other people saw his flowers and wanted some for their yards. Then he went to the John Blue Festival, and things really took off.

“I went out there with 14 pieces and sold 11 and came home with 14 orders. And from that day to the week before Christmas, I had 15-20 orders every week,” High said.

He said he spends about 40 hours a week after work creating his pieces in his backyard workshop. Most of his creations take him about 4-6 hours to make, depending on the complexity of the design and how many horseshoes it takes. His 2-foot sunflower is what he considers his most challenging piece.

“I use three pieces of 3H rebar to make the stem for the sunflower, and I have to heat them and bend them to support the back of the flower,” High said. “It takes 18 horseshoes, too. It probably weighs 40 pounds.”

High explained his process of turning a pile of rusty horseshoes into a work of art. He has a couple of farriers and equine facilities that allow him to pick up their discarded horseshoes at no charge. He then has to use a wire wheel and sandblast them to clean them up. After that, he bends, shapes, and welds them to fit his artistic vision. Then, they have to be sanded again before being primed and painted.

“I get a lot of ideas from YouTube, and other people pass along ideas, and sometimes, I come up with stuff on my own,” High said. “My sister is the one who gave me the idea of putting a flag holder on some.”

“But this is not just about creating something beautiful, it’s about taking something once considered waste and transforming it into a cherished creation,” he continued. “It’s a rewarding process that reflects sustainability and creativity.”

ACSC’s Sue Norton said they chose High to be the artist of the month because the arts council likes to explore a variety of artistic genres.

“Jarrod’s work is unique because he uses recycled horseshoes for artistic expression,” Norton said. “His pieces are colorful and creative.”

High’s work will be on display at 131 S. Main St. in Laurinburg until May 28 between the hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People interested in High’s work may call 910-544-2983 and leave a message.