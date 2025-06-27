This June, while the nation marked National Homeownership Month, Scotland County did more than reflect — we acted.

In a community where nearly 40% of residents rent and our homeownership rate lags behind the state at just 57.9%, we know the stakes are high. Too many of our neighbors live in unsafe, aging homes they can’t afford to repair. Too many families are locked out of the dream of owning a home, often through no fault of their own.

This isn’t just a housing issue. It’s a stability issue. A health issue. A dignity issue.

So on June 25, at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, we came together to take a stand. Mayor Willis signed a proclamation declaring June Homeownership Month in Scotland County, and we officially launched two bold, community-powered initiatives:

— HomePower2026: A pathway for local families to gain the financial tools, coaching, and credit support they need to prepare for homeownership.

— Summer of Hope: A campaign to raise funds and recruit volunteers for five urgent home repairs this summer, serving elderly and disabled residents who cannot wait.

These aren’t programs. They’re promises.

A promise that we will no longer accept the idea that some families simply have to go without. A promise that we will build a stronger county, neighbor by neighbor, home by home.

We’ve said it before, and it’s never been more true: no one is coming to save us. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.

If you’re wondering how to help, here’s how:

1. Stop by the Habitat ReStore (12340 McColl Rd, Laurinburg) and sign up to volunteer. Whether you can swing a hammer, carry supplies, or simply bring encouragement—there’s a place for you this summer.

2. Visit habitatscotlandcounty.org to explore how you or your organization can support long-term change through HomePower2026.

3. Support a neighbor today by donating to our Summer of Hope campaign at https://gofund.me/70643523. Every gift helps us restore homes, restore safety, and restore dignity.

Let this summer be remembered not for what we hoped would change, but for what we actually built together.

Because in Scotland County, the future isn’t written by institutions—it’s written by neighbors helping neighbors.

Let’s get to work.

Jim Willis is the mayor of the city of Laurinburg. Ed LeMieux II is the executive director of the Habitat for Humanity-Scotland County.