LAURINBURG —The Sandhills Athletic Conference (SAC) baseball all-conference teams as well as the Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year and Coach of the Year honors for the 2025 season were recently released. The Scots had four members of their team named to the roster: Garrett Manning, Dawson Williams, Dylan Tilson and Kaden Hunsucker.

Pinecrest had both the conference’s Pitcher of the Year in William Chopping as well as the Player of the Year in JC Woolard. Richmond’s Eric Brown took home Coach of the Year honors. The rest of the all-conference squad is listed below:

-Pinecrest: JC Woolard, William Chopping, Bohdi Robertson and Mitch Baek

-Richmond: Landon Taylor, Jason Walker, Caden Nolan, Evan Hodges and Jabari Douglas

-Lee County: Gavin Swann, Landon Miles and Drew Stanfield

-Southern Lee: Bryan McCollum, Ben Harrington and Christian Cox

-Union Pines: Jacob Williams and Preston Whitaker

-Hoke County: EJ Carter

The Scots compiled a 12-12 overall (7-5 against conference opponents) record during the 2025 season and qualified for the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs as the No. 30 seed in the east region of the bracket. They would fall on the road in the first round of the tournament to the No. 3 Southern Alamance Patriots by a score of 9-2. It was the team’s first postseason berth since 2023.