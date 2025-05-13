LAURINBURG —After originally planning to play Scotland’s third round state playoff game against Cape Fear on Wednesday night due to rain that would soak the field at Scotland High School, Head Coach Adam Romaine confirmed in a text to The Laurinburg Exchange that the Scots will now battle the Colts on Tuesday night as was the plan prior to the possibility of inclement weather. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The Scots have compiled a season record of 25-1 (24 straight victories) to this point while Cape Fear carries a mark of 22-5. Scotland’s two playoff victories have come against West Brunswick in a 10-0 final and Western Alamance by a score of 5-0. The Colts have reached the third round of the postseason with a 12-7 win over J.H. Rose and a 17-7 victory against Southern Alamance.

The winner of Tuesday night’s matchup will advance to the fourth round on Friday night where they will meet the victor of the game between No. 3 South Brunswick and No. 6 South Central. Scotland as the No. 2 seed in the east region of the bracket would host the game against either team. The Scots split their two regular season meetings with the Cougars while they did not play against the Falcons this season.

The full bracket for the state playoffs is available on MaxPreps and can be accessed from Scotland’s team page.