PEMBROKE —The Scotland CoEd varsity track and field team competed in the NCHSAA 3A Mideast Regional meet on Friday at UNC Pembroke (hosted by Terry Sanford). The women’s team finished in seventh place out of 24 teams with 37 points scored; Orange won the meet with 99 points, five ahead of second placed E.E. Smith who had 94. The men placed 23rd out of 27 teams by scoring 11 points; Rocky Mount scored 81.5 points to win the meet with Orange compiling 72 to secure second.

On the women’s side, their highlight of the meet from an individual perspective was Aviona Scott, who finished in second of the 300-meter hurdles event with a time of 47.75 seconds. The 4×400 meter relay team also finished in second place with a time of 4:04.08. Scotland’s 4×100 meter relay team also added a third-place finish by stopping the clock in 47 seconds.

The Scots added two more top five finishes. Angel Scott came in fourth of the long jump event with a score of 17-7.5 while also coming in fifth of 100-meter dash with a time of 12.50 seconds.

On the men’s side, the best they did in any event was fourth as Anthony Pate completed the 300-meter hurdles in 43.20 seconds. The team’s 4×100 meter relay team completed their race in 41.99 seconds to finish in fifth.

The 3A state championships will take place on Friday at Marcus T. Johnson Track and Field at NC A&T University in Greensboro. Further information about the meet is available on the NCHSAA website as well as on MileSplit NC.