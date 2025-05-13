Blue and Stutts named Player and Pitcher of the Year

Scotland senior Avery Stutts (17) was recently named the SAC Pitcher of the Year for the 2025 season. She also became the program’s all-time strikeout leader during the team’s second round playoff victory over Western Alamance.

LAURINBURG —The Sandhills Athletic Conference (SAC) recently released their all-conference softball teams for the 2025 season as well as the Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year and Coach of the Year awards. The Scots were well represented on the list as six girls were named to the all-conference squad, including Dawson Blue as the conference Player of the Year as well as Avery Stutts earning Pitcher of the Year honors. The other Scots named to the team were Addison Johnson, Kinsey Hamilton, Ramsey Hale and Marissa Smith.

Randy Calcutt of Pinecrest took home Coach of the Year honors. The rest of the all-conference team is listed below:

-Hoke County: Alyssa Cascavilla, McKenzie Freeman, Niya Jones and Chica Amador

-Union Pines: Allie Bauer, Kileigh Cameron, Madison Stein, Trinity Whitt and Elizabeth Andrews

-Richmond: Jakayla Steele, Trinity Lockhart and Madee Pearson

-Pinecrest: Emily Hatcher

-Lee County: Hailey Hughes

-Southern Lee: Maggie Lucas

The Scots have enjoyed a tremendous season thus far, going 25-1 overall (with 24 consecutive wins) and a perfect 12-0 against conference opponents through the regular season, conference tournament and first two rounds of the state playoffs. No. 2 Scotland is set to host No. 7 Cape Fear in the third round of the postseason with the winner advancing to the fourth round where they will meet the victor of the matchup between No. 3 South Brunswick and No. 6 South Central.