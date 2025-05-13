More than 50 students from Christ the Cornerstone Academy helped the staff and residents of Scottish Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center kick off National Nursing Home Week on Monday.

LAURINBURG — More than 50 students from Christ the Cornerstone Academy helped the staff and residents of Scottish Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center kick off National Nursing Home Week, and they used their voices to do it.

The students sang two scripture songs before Mayor Jim Willis delivered an official proclamation to mark the beginning of the meaningful week.

To the staff at Scottish Pines, Willis said their passion and dedication are not going to go unnoticed.

“You are making a real difference for the lives of others every single day,” Willis said. “The impact of your work extends beyond these walls. It touches family, strengthens our community and ensures our most vulnerable citizens are treated with respect.”

Willid said this is more than just a week.

“It’s a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for one another and to support the people who dedicate their lives doing just that,” Willis said.

Representative Garland Pierce also joined the celebration, sharing words of appreciation for the care the facility provides to the elderly residents of Scotland County.

He thanked Scottish Pines for providing a “safe and friendly” environment where seniors and those disabled can receive specialized care from a local family-owned institution.

“For those citizens who aren’t able to receive care at home, it is so important for our community to support local facilities… For those citizens, you are not just workers, you are heroes and sheroes,” Pierce said.

According to Debbie McLean, Scottish Pines’ Life Enrichment director, the facility is made up of doctors, nurses, certified nursing assistants, personal care assistants, receptionists, activities, housekeepers, dieticians, transportation, therapy, family members, volunteers and residents.

“We have many hearts and many hands, but we are one team,” McLean said.

McLean said that as a skilled team, they are essential and that makes a difference.

“We can listen, touch lives, lift spirits, strive for excellence and put the passion into action,” McLean said. “Our care and compassion sets us apart because people like us are a true work of art.”

The American Health Care Association announced, “Tapestry of Life” as the theme for National Skilled Nursing Care Week 2025. The annual observance celebrates the essential role skilled nursing care centers play in providing high-quality, long term and post-acute care to millions of individuals each year.

Taking place through May 17, the 2025 theme, “Tapestry of Life,” highlights the vibrant and meaningful stories that weave together the lives of residents, families, caregivers, and other staff. The theme encourages organizations to honor the relationships and moments that create a strong, united tapestry of care and compassion.

To keep the spirit of celebration alive, Scottish Pines has a full schedule of daily activities planned throughout the week, aimed at bringing joy, recognition, and community togetherness to all who call the facility home.

“This week we have so much to celebrate. We celebrate our all our residents here at Scottish Pines and our dedicated staff and the work that they do each and every day,” said Margaret Dickerson, Scottish Pines executive director.

