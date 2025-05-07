LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games played on Tuesday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Outcomes from the competition on Tuesday are listed below:
Railroad Bar and Grill 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Johnson Brothers played McCarter Electric
Stateline Realty played JPH Logging
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Harley’s Tuxedo def. General McArthur 9-0
Leading Hitter for Harley’s- Buie, for Gen Mc- Tacomy
Gibson Oil def. Lucas Sales 15-10
Leading Hitters for Gibson Oil- Titan, for Lucas- Levi
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Earl’s Electric def. Tricoast Mechanical 4-1
Leading Hitters for Earl’s- Drew and Kyson, for Tricoast- Parker and Cayden
Eric Byrd Insurance tied Tier One 6-6
Leading Hitters for Eric Byrd- Hunter and Knox, for Tier One- Liam and Baxley
Realty World 12U Baseball
First Bank def. Dunbar Insurance 5-2
Leading Hitters First Bank- Bentley Locklear and Brayden Prevatte, for Dunbar- Cooper Williams, Chaylen Locklear and Jakobe Locklear
Pizza Inn def. McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille 9-8
Leading Scorers for Pizza Inn- Fairley Whitlock, Bryson Jacobs and Dallas Bullock for McDuff’s- Matthew Taylor, Wyatt Butler and Cooper McNickle
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball
Scotland Healthcare def. Treasure City Pawn 10-8
Leading Hitters for Scotland Healthcare- Latisha McRae, for Treasure City- Lindsey Edge with a home run
Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Treasure City Pawn 9-0
Leading Hitters for Nic’s- Peyton Gyers, for Treasure City- Aryian Locklear
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball
Did not play