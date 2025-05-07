LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games played on Tuesday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Outcomes from the competition on Tuesday are listed below:

Railroad Bar and Grill 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Johnson Brothers played McCarter Electric

Stateline Realty played JPH Logging

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Harley’s Tuxedo def. General McArthur 9-0

Leading Hitter for Harley’s- Buie, for Gen Mc- Tacomy

Gibson Oil def. Lucas Sales 15-10

Leading Hitters for Gibson Oil- Titan, for Lucas- Levi

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Earl’s Electric def. Tricoast Mechanical 4-1

Leading Hitters for Earl’s- Drew and Kyson, for Tricoast- Parker and Cayden

Eric Byrd Insurance tied Tier One 6-6

Leading Hitters for Eric Byrd- Hunter and Knox, for Tier One- Liam and Baxley

Realty World 12U Baseball

First Bank def. Dunbar Insurance 5-2

Leading Hitters First Bank- Bentley Locklear and Brayden Prevatte, for Dunbar- Cooper Williams, Chaylen Locklear and Jakobe Locklear

Pizza Inn def. McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille 9-8

Leading Scorers for Pizza Inn- Fairley Whitlock, Bryson Jacobs and Dallas Bullock for McDuff’s- Matthew Taylor, Wyatt Butler and Cooper McNickle

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball

Scotland Healthcare def. Treasure City Pawn 10-8

Leading Hitters for Scotland Healthcare- Latisha McRae, for Treasure City- Lindsey Edge with a home run

Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Treasure City Pawn 9-0

Leading Hitters for Nic’s- Peyton Gyers, for Treasure City- Aryian Locklear

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball

Did not play