KINGSPORT, TN —The St. Andrews Knights baseball team fell in their opening game of the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament on Tuesday afternoon to the Bryan College Lions in a 3-2 final at Hunter Wright Stadium. It was the first matchup between the two teams this season.

The Lions got on the board first with two of their runs in the bottom of the first inning and the other in the second while the Knights got one run apiece in the top of the third and fifth frames. St. Andrews outhit Bryan 7-6 in the game while both teams committed one error.

Cesar Morillo led the way for the Knights on offense, going 3-5 at the plate with an RBI while Caden Santucci had the team’s other RBI and went 1-4. Josh Zambito, Bryson Bebber and Adrian Ojea had one hit apiece.

Tyler Barfield started the game for St. Andrews on the mound and gave the team six innings of three-run ball while striking out nine batters. He threw 117 pitches (72 strikes) to the 27 batters he faced.

The Knights will look to avoid elimination when they face No. 10 seeded Montreat on Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. St. Andrews took two of three against the Cavaliers at home back on Feb. 1 and 2.

Men’s Golf finishes seventh at AAC Championship

The Knights competed at their Conference Championship outing over Monday and Tuesday in Adairsville, Georgia (hosted by Pikeville). St. Andrews finished the two-day competition in seventh place out of 14 teams with a total team score of +69 (933 strokes) while Reinhardt won the outing with a total team score of +36 (900 strokes).

Matt Lefebvre and Joe Stevenson were the two highest placed individual golfers for St. Andrews, finishing in a five-way tie for 26th overall with a score of +17 (233 strokes). Caleb Bennett and Kai Raymond placed in a tie for 39th among all golfers with a score of +23 (239 strokes). Juan Dubra of SCAD Atlanta led the way with a -4 score (212 strokes) over the course of the two days.

No further competitions are on the team’s schedule as of now. The Knights’ full season schedule can be found here: 2024-25 Men’s Golf Schedule – St. Andrews University.