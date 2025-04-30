LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games played on Tuesday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Outcomes from the competition on Tuesday are listed below:

Railroad Bar and Grill 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Johnson Brothers played PCI

JPH played McCarter Electric

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Ned’s Pawn def. WKND Warrior 15-10

Leading Hitter for Ned’s- Levi with grand slam home run, for WKND- Jamarion

General McArthur’s tied Gibson Oil 8-8 and is under protest

Leading Hitters for Gen Mc-Jackson, for Gibson Oil- Titan

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Eric Byrd Insurance def. Tricoast Mechanical 12-1

Leading Hitters for Eric Byrd- Gage and Mike, for Tricoast- Dash and Keith

Doug’s Tire def. Purcell Clinic 9-1

Leading Hitters for Purcell- E Malloy and C Locklear, for Doug’s- Gibson and Winston

Realty World 12U Baseball

McDuff’s def. First Bank 9-6

Leading Hitters McDuff’s- B Britt and M Taylor, for First Bank- C Jacobs and C Flowers

Dunbar Insurance def. Pizza Inn 8-3

Leading Scorers for Dunbar- M McKenzie and L Home for Pizza Inn- F Whitlock and E Lewis

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball

Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Treasure City Pawn 5-2

Leading Hitters for Nic’s- Queionni Morrison, for Treasure City- Aubree Chavis

Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Scotland Healthcare 10-0

Leading Hitters for Nic’s- Emily Sellers, Scotland HC- no leading hitters

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball

Did not play