LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games played on Tuesday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Outcomes from the competition on Tuesday are listed below:
Railroad Bar and Grill 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Johnson Brothers played PCI
JPH played McCarter Electric
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Ned’s Pawn def. WKND Warrior 15-10
Leading Hitter for Ned’s- Levi with grand slam home run, for WKND- Jamarion
General McArthur’s tied Gibson Oil 8-8 and is under protest
Leading Hitters for Gen Mc-Jackson, for Gibson Oil- Titan
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Eric Byrd Insurance def. Tricoast Mechanical 12-1
Leading Hitters for Eric Byrd- Gage and Mike, for Tricoast- Dash and Keith
Doug’s Tire def. Purcell Clinic 9-1
Leading Hitters for Purcell- E Malloy and C Locklear, for Doug’s- Gibson and Winston
Realty World 12U Baseball
McDuff’s def. First Bank 9-6
Leading Hitters McDuff’s- B Britt and M Taylor, for First Bank- C Jacobs and C Flowers
Dunbar Insurance def. Pizza Inn 8-3
Leading Scorers for Dunbar- M McKenzie and L Home for Pizza Inn- F Whitlock and E Lewis
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball
Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Treasure City Pawn 5-2
Leading Hitters for Nic’s- Queionni Morrison, for Treasure City- Aubree Chavis
Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Scotland Healthcare 10-0
Leading Hitters for Nic’s- Emily Sellers, Scotland HC- no leading hitters
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball
Did not play