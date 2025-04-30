ROCKINGHAM —The Scotland girls soccer team fell on the road to the Richmond Raiders by a score of 9-0 on Tuesday night. The Scots fall to 0-13 (0-11 in conference games) on the season with the loss while the Raiders snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 7-10-1 (4-7 against conference opponents) on the season with the victory. Richmond has won both regular season games against Scotland this season, having also taken the first matchup in Laurinburg back on March 25 by a score of 9-0.

The Scots registered three shots on goal as a team, two from Hannah McLean and one from Reagan Strickland. Strickland also had one steal while Sydney Strickland added a steal of her own. Addison Anderson played 70 minutes in goal for the Scots and made 26 saves as well as one penalty kick save.

Richmond got their nine goals from eight different players, with Ashly Gonzalez leading the way with two. Colbie Covington, Samantha Barnes, Nevaeh Harris, Mavery Hooks, Yarely Bollaz Vargas, Mariana Mendez Mendoza and Mariana Gonzalez each had one goal. Covington and Jentry Denson had one assist apiece.

The Scots will return home for their regular season finale on Tuesday night against Lee County at 6 p.m. Scotland lost their first game against the Yellow Jackets this season in Sanford back on March 21 by a score of 9-0. It will be Scotland’s first home game since April 1, an 8-1 loss to Southern Lee.