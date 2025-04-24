GRAYSON, KY —The St. Andrews Knights baseball team fell on the road to Kentucky Christian in a 7-6 final on Thursday afternoon. St. Andrews finishes their 2025 regular season at 25-20 (12-17 against conference opponents) with the loss while Kentucky Christian finishes at 17-28 (6-24 in conference games) with the victory. Kentucky Christian won two of three games in the series as the two teams split Wednesday’s doubleheader (Kentucky Christian won first game 5-1, St. Andrews won second game 9-1).

St. Andrews got the game’s first run with one in the top of the third inning and added five more in the sixth frame. Kentucky Christian got one in the bottom of the third, one in the fifth, four in the seventh and one in the ninth. St. Andrews had 11 hits in the game to eight for Kentucky Christian while both teams committed one error in the contest.

Aiden Wilson went 2-5 from the plate and had two RBIs while Cesar Morillo went 1-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored and drew one walk. Bryson Bebber went 2-4 with an RBI and a run scored while Eric Cantu added the team’s other RBI. Caden Santucci and Garrett Hamby added two hits each while Isaiah Martin and Garrett Wolff each had one.

Tyler Barfield started the game on the mound and gave the team five innings of two-run ball while striking out six batters (against four walks). CJ Harrison pitched two innings in relief and had four strikeouts (against three walks). Barfield threw 102 pitches (59 strikes) to 21 batters faced while Harrison threw 29 pitches (13 strikes) to 11 batters faced.

The Knights will now set their sights on the conference tournament starting on Monday at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport, Tennessee with a play-in game to advance to the final eight. Their opponent for the single elimination contest is not known as of this writing. The entire tournament will go until Saturday, May 3.