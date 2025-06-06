56 Shaw graduates cross the stage

Family and friends gathered in the Shaw Academy Gymnasium on Friday to celebrate the graduating Class of 2025.

A seat was set aside at the Shaw Academy Graduation ceremony for Jasmine Smith, a student who died earlier this year. The seats included what would have been Smith’s cap, gown and diploma. Family members turned Smith’s tassel.

LAURINBURG — To the 56 graduates that make up Shaw Academy’s Class of 2025, Principal Joshua Williams posed this question: “What do we do from here?”

Graduates pondered the question before turning their tassels at the commencement ceremony that was held on Friday morning in the school’s gymnasium. During the ceremony, students entered the facility in a procession before hundreds of friends and family as the Scotland High School Band blared “Pomp and Circumstance.”

In this year’s ceremony, Javon McCollum led the Pledge of Allegiance while San’Niyah Brown and Aaliyah Purvis sang the national anthem. Jahmouise Ferguson performed the invocation.

Time was set aside to honor Shaw Academy’s Distinguished Learners, Aniya McLean and Isiahia Roberts. The recognition is bestowed upon students who have “gone above and beyond demonstrating a commitment to academic excellence and personal growth.”

Also honored were students who completed the Career and Technical Education program. These graduates include: San-Niyah Brown, Lon’Taezah French, Joshua Manning, Siara Menchan and Rashad Smith.

One student who did not get to cross the stage was Jasmine Smith, who was murdered on Jan. 24 at the age of 17. A chair donning Smith’s cap, gown and diploma sat adjacent to fellow graduates. Before graduates turned their tassels, the family of Smith turned hers.

Kenya Davis was the student speaker chosen to deliver commencement remarks to fellow classmates.

“I am grateful for the educational opportunity that has been rewarded to me and my classmates,” Davis said. “Regardless of why a traditional high school is not the best fit for a student, he or she are still able to fulfill their dream of receiving a diploma.”

Davis said the Shaw Class of 2025 has reached a milestone despite the odds stacked against them.

“Go now and do greater things,” Davis said.

Graduation is not about celebrating the closing of one chapter but of celebrating the opening of the next chapter filled with possibility, with power and with purpose,” Williams said.

“You made it through obstacles that could have broken some people,” Williams said. “You’ve defied statistics, shattering expectations and rewritten your own narratives.”

Quoting the late poet and activist Langston Hughes, Williams told graduates what happens to a dream deferred. In Hughes’ poem, he asks does the dream dry up like a raisin in the sun, fester like a sore or stink like rotten milk?

“Shaw Academy Class of 2025 … You are the answer to that question. You are proof that dreams will come true,” Williams said.

Williams encouraged Shaw graduates to “keep dreaming.”

“When people tell you it’s too late, it’s too hard, it’s out of reach, dream bigger,” Williams said. “Keep setting goals, this is just the start. Make your goals so scary that they scare you.”

Williams recalled that some of them began their senior year behind in their credits. Some also carried the burdens of personal struggles.

“Some of you had family hardships and self-doubt,” Williams said. “Some of you may be the first person in your family to have graduated, but look at you now.

“You’re here in your cap and gown proving that greatness is not defined by your circumstances, but it is determined by that fire inside of you, and that fire is just getting started.”

Williams said he sees Shaw students one day becoming business owners, educators, artists, chefs, parents and leaders.

“Walk boldly even when your path isn’t clear,” the principal said. “Speak life over your future, I repeat, speak life over your future and even when the world tries to speak doubt and when it gets tough, you will remember this moment,”

Williams gave graduates the answer to the question: “What do we do from here?”

“You rise, you grind, you shine, you continue to dream and most of all, you never stop believing in yourself.”

