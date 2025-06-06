Time flies when you’re having fun is more than just a cliche saying, it really is true and does apply to all aspects of life. It seems like just yesterday I was writing my first column introducing myself to the Laurinburg community before I embarked on this year long journey of taking on the important role of the Sports Editor of The Laurinburg Exchange. Before I officially say goodbye and prepare for the next phase of my life back at home in Myrtle Beach, I want to take some time to express my gratitude to the entire town of Laurinburg for what has been a great year of experience in what was my first job out of college.

When I took this job a year ago coming from New Jersey, I honestly had no idea what to expect. I had just graduated from Rider University with a degree in sports media (minor in sport studies), had several years of athletic experience from my time swimming as well as an incredible passion for sports as a whole. Moving to Myrtle Beach from Washingtonville, NY was a big change for my entire family; leaving there to live on my own in Laurinburg, a place I wasn’t at all familiar with at the time, for my first full time job out of school was a big step for me to take in my life.

A year has now passed and I can confidently say I’m glad I took that big leap of faith and was able to connect with Laurinburg in the way that I did. There were so many great people that I’ve met and relationships I’ve made that I don’t take for granted, ones that I will take with me for the rest of my life.

For that I say thank you, thank you for being so welcoming to a new guy coming in with no prior connection to the area looking to get his career off to a good start. This job has given me tremendous experience and life lessons that will be invaluable as I continue my career in the coming years. It is an experience that I’m incredibly grateful for and one I don’t take for granted.

To all the coaches and athletes I’ve had the privilege of interviewing after games and for other stories I’ve written, thank you for always being so open with me and willing to talk at any given time. It made my job enjoyable to know I had people I could rely on to provide me with worthy sports content and that were as passionate about Scotland County athletics as I was.

This job certainly had its challenges, from working a different schedule most days of the week to never knowing when a big story or news would come out. The sports field is a very competitive one, anything but predictable and requires expecting the unexpected at all times.

Working in the industry has always been a dream of mine and made the difficulties well worth it. I hope to one day find another role that will allow me to continue pursuing what I am passionate about.

To the new guy coming into my role, you’re going to have a great time working with everyone. I hope that the new Sports Editor gets treated with the same kindness and respect that was given to me when I was new to the area.

A year ago I came into Laurinburg as a 22-year-old guy fresh out of school looking to find a place for himself in the world. I strived to give this community the best possible sports coverage possible and provide them with what they deserved.

A year later I leave Laurinburg as a 23-year-old adult with valuable experience, life lessons and relationships that I will take with me for the rest of my life. I hope to remain in contact with many of the people I’ve had the privilege of meeting in my time here.

If you’ve made it this far, thank you for taking the time to read my heartfelt goodbye that isn’t capable of fully expressing the gratitude I will always have for The Laurinburg Exchange and for Scotland County as a whole. It was a special year full of challenges and one I will always be appreciative of.

With all of that being said, I will now officially say goodbye to the area as I move back home two hours south. Thank you again for everything I have been blessed to have been provided with in my one year as the Sports Editor of The Laurinburg Exchange. It is a privilege I don’t take for granted.