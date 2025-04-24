GRAYSON, KY —The St. Andrews Knights baseball team split a road doubleheader with Kentucky Christian on Wednesday afternoon, losing the first game 5-1 before rebounding to take the second contest 9-1. St. Andrews now sits at 25-19 (12-16 in conference games) on the season while Kentucky Christian is 16-28 (5-24 against conference opponents).

In the first contest, St. Andrews got the first run of the game by getting one in the top of the fifth inning but then proceeded to see Kentucky Christian get three in the bottom of that inning and add one apiece in the sixth and seventh frames. Kentucky Christian outhit St. Andrews 7-4 while there were three total errors (two for St. Andrews and one for Kentucky Christian) committed over the course of the contest.

Caden Santucci led St. Andrews in hits with a 2-2 effort from the plate along with a run scored and three walks drawn. Aiden Wilson had the team’s lone RBI and went 1-5. Cesar Morillo had the team’s other hit and went 1-3 while drawing a walk.

Noah Sorrells started the game and gave St. Andrews 5.2 innings of three-run ball (two earned) while striking out one batter. Ryan Cleary pitched 2.1 innings in relief and allowed one run with one strikeout.

In the second game (seven innings), Kentucky Christian scored first with their lone run in the bottom of the third inning while St. Andrews got four apiece in the top of the fifth and sixth frames and one more in the seventh. St. Andrews outhit Kentucky Christian 7-3 while there were seven total errors (three for St. Andrews and four for Kentucky Christian) committed in the game.

Josh Zambito led the team in RBIs with three while going 1-4 at the plate while Jesse Osborne went 1-1 with two RBIs and a run scored. Garrett Hamby and Garrett Wolff added one hit and one RBI each.

Bryton Williams started the game on the mound and gave St. Andrews 3.2 innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts. Donald Gorgei pitched the last 3.1 innings and allowed no runs while striking out three to earn the win.

The two teams will wrap up the series (and their regular seasons) with one more game on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.