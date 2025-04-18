COLUMBIA, S.C. —The St. Andrews Knights softball team wrapped up their 2025 season with two losses to the Columbia Koalas on Thursday afternoon, losing the first game 4-0 and the second contest 6-1. St. Andrews finishes the season at 3-39 (0-28 in conference games) with the two losses (26 straight overall) while Columbia improves to 18-26 (13-15 against conference opponents) with the two wins.

In the first contest, the Koalas got two of their runs in the bottom of the first inning and the other two in the bottom of the second. Columbia outhit the Knights 4-2 in the game.

Olivia Plybon and Ava McPhillips had one hit apiece. Both went 1-3 from the plate.

Meghan Fritz pitched all six innings of the game. She had one strikeout and threw 85 pitches (58 strikes) over the course of the contest.

In the second game, the Koalas got two of their runs in the bottom of the first and the other four in the fifth while St. Andrews got their lone run in the top of the fourth. Columbia outhit the Knights 9-1 in the game.

Taylor Maynard had the team’s lone RBI in the game. Valentina Jara had the team’s lone hit in the game with a 1-2 effort from the plate while also drawing a walk.

The conference tournament for qualified teams will take place between April 28 and May 2 at Brickyard Ball Fields in Kingsport, Tennessee. Further information about the tournament can be found on the official AAC website.