RAEFORD —The Scotland CoEd varsity track and field team competed in a conference meet on Thursday afternoon at Hoke County High School. The Scots won seven different events in the meet between the boys and girls teams. Scotland, Hoke County and Richmond were the three schools that competed in the meet.

On the girls side, the six events they obtained a first-place finish in were the 100-meter dash, 400-meter dash, 4×100 meter relay (49.26 seconds), 4×400 meter relay (4:12.74), long jump and discus. Angel Scott won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.47 seconds and the long jump with a score of 16-6.5, Ava Gale took the 400-meter dash in 1:04.49 while Kayla Simmons was the discus victor with a score of 86-10.

On the boys side, they took home the gold in the 110-meter hurdles thanks to Anthony Pate. He won the event with a time of 17.22 seconds.

The two teams also combined for thirteen other top three finishes in various events. They had eight second place finishes and five third place finishes in addition to winning the seven events.

Scotland will next be in action at their conference championship on Wednesday, April 30. The meet will take place in Southern Pines and be hosted by Pinecrest.

Girls soccer at Marlboro County

The Scots headed to Marlboro County for a matchup with the Bulldogs on Thursday night. No score has been reported from the game on MaxPreps as of this writing. Scotland also faced the Bulldogs on Tuesday night, falling in a 3-1 final.

The Scots will next be in action on Tuesday, April 29 in Rockingham against the Raiders. The game will start at 6 p.m. that day.