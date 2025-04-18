LAURINBURG — Ed Lemieux, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County, presented the program at the Laurinburg Rotary Club this week.

Lemieux shared his years of nonprofit service prior to taking on the local role of Habitat. He also explained how the community can partner to help each other with local housing needs.

Scotland County Habitat for Humanity has built 52 homes over the years, but demands for repairs have become a major focus, according to Lemieux.. In the past, they have completed 250-plus large roof and housing repair projects. In 2024, they completed 17 larger projects, helping many with disabilities.

The local Habitat organization’s major revenue stream comes from its resale store located on McColl Highway. They welcome donations for resale from the attic, seasonal cleanout and downsizing, and offer free pickup of donated goods.