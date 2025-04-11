DAYTON, TN —The St. Andrews Knights softball team lost both games of a road doubleheader with Bryan College on Thursday afternoon, falling 11-2 in the first contest (six innings) and 7-2 in the second game. St. Andrews falls to 3-33 (0-22 in conference games) on the season with the two losses (20 straight overall) while the Lions improve to 22-10 (14-5 against conference opponents) with the two victories.

The Knights would score first in game one with a run in the top of the first inning while adding another run in the sixth frame. Bryan scored two runs in the bottom of the second, three in the third, three in the fourth and another three in the sixth. The Lions outhit St. Andrews 18-8.

Valentina Jara went 3-3 batting with a run scored. Meghan Fritz and Olivia Plybon both went 1-3 with an RBI.

In the second contest, Bryan got two runs in the bottom of the first, one in the second, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and two more in the sixth. The Knights got run apiece in the fifth and seventh innings. The Lions outhit St. Andrews 12-4.

Gabriella Pantoja went 2-2 batting with a run scored and also drew a walk. Jara went 1-4 with the team’s lone RBI.

The Knights will have their next four games at home, starting with a doubleheader against Bluefield on Monday afternoon. The games are set to start at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.