LAURINBURG — A South Carolina man was airlifted to a medical treatment facility following a shooting in Laurinburg on Thursday.

On Thursday, at approximately 4 p.m., Officers with the Laurinburg Police Department heard multiple gunshots in the Washington Park Area, according to information submitted by the LPD. The officers located a male, later identified as 21 year-old Zayquavious Foster, of McColl, South Carolina, on Stewartsville Road with a gunshot wound.

Scotland County EMS responded and transported Foster to Scotland Memorial Hospital, according to police. He was then airlifted to another medical treatment facility in an unknown condition.

Police say the shooting occurred in the area of Grant Street and Alexander Avenue, with Foster fleeing from the shooter toward Stewartsville Road, where he was located by law enforcement.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Laurinburg Police Department Detective Division at 910-276-3211. One can also provide information anonymously by contacting Scotland Crimestoppers by downloading the free mobile app, P3Tips.com, visiting the website www.scotlandcountycs.com or by calling 910-266-8146. Anyone could receive up to $1,000 cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.