SANFORD —The Scotland CoEd varsity track and field team competed in a conference meet at Lee County High School on Thursday afternoon and won six of the events in the meet. No team scores have been uploaded on MileSplit North Carolina as of this writing. Scotland, Lee County and Pinecrest were the three teams to compete in the meet.

On the girls side, they obtained first place in five different events. Individually, Angel Scott won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.40 seconds, Chloe Ganus was the winner of the 1600-meter run by stopping the clock in 6:18.22 while Latia Williams took home the gold in the 100-meter hurdles with a completion time of 16.85 seconds. The 4×100 meter relay team (49.11 seconds) and the 4×200 meter relay team (1:56.24) also won their respective events.

Aviona Scott added a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.49 seconds while Ava Gale finished in second of the 400-meter dash by stopping the clock in 1:05.93. Kayla Simmons finished in third of the discus event with a score of 76-11.

For the boys, Anthony Pate took home gold in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.24 seconds. Andre McNeil finished in second of the long jump with a score of 20-4.5 while Ja’Kari Monley came in third with a score of 19-9.5.

Two relay teams came in second place: the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 43.46 seconds and the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:33.41. Rasheme Wilkerson finished in third of the high jump with a score of 5-4.

The Scots will next compete in the Kathy McMillan Invitational on Saturday. The event will take place in Raeford at Hoke County.

Boys tennis at Richmond

The Scots headed to Rockingham for a doubleheader against the Raiders on Thursday afternoon. No score has been reported from the matchup on MaxPreps as of this writing. Scotland will head to their conference tournament on Monday afternoon at Southern Lee.