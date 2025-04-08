LAURINBURG —The Lady Scots home softball matchup against the Midway Raiders (10-2 as of this writing) originally scheduled for Wednesday night at 7 p.m. has been canceled. Head Coach Adam Romaine confirmed the news in a text to The Laurinburg Exchange. No further explanation was given as to why the game was canceled.

With the cancelation, Scotland’s nonconference portion of the regular season schedule is now over as their final three games will be at home against Pinecrest on Friday night, on the road at Lee County on Monday night and at home against Richmond next Thursday, April 17. The Scots went 5-1 in their six nonconference games with the only loss coming back on Feb. 28 at the hands of South Brunswick.

Scotland won the matchup against Midway in Dunn back on Feb. 26 by a score of 1-0 in 10 innings. Avery Stutts’ solo home run in the top of the tenth inning made the difference in the game that day. Stutts also had an incredible night pitching as she went all 10 innings and allowed just one hit while striking out 23 batters against zero walks.

As for Scotland’s next opponent, the Scots handily beat the Patriots (3-12 overall and 2-6 in conference games as of this writing) in Southern Pines 17-0 (three inning game) during the first matchup back on March 18. Addison Johnson led the way for the Scots on offense in that game, going 3-4 from the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored while Stutts pitched a perfect game over the three innings and had eight strikeouts.

Scotland is in the midst of a 13-game winning streak and currently carries a season record of 14-1 (9-0 in conference games). The Scots most recently beat Union Pines 9-0 at home on Friday night.