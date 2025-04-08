LAURINBURG — The evening of Thursday, March 27, 2025, was nothing short of remarkable as Fore’s Family Restaurant became the heart of community spirit, hosting a record-breaking crowd to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County.

This partnership between Kenny Fore and Habitat for Humanity brought neighbors together for a shared mission: to build homes and hope for hardworking local families in need.

A Record-Breaking Success

At dinnertime, the restaurant was filled with energy and generosity, as attendees experienced meals while supporting Habitat’s impactful work. Every donation, in-kind gift, and portion of the evening’s proceeds remained within Scotland County, highlighting the strength of “neighbors helping neighbors.” The event truly embodied Habitat’s mission of providing families with affordable housing through donations, volunteers time and potential home owner’s sweat equity and accessible mortgages.

Heartfelt Gratitude from Community Leaders

“We were overwhelmed by the love and support from so many dear friends and family,” shared Donna Tapp, Office Manager at Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County. “It was a humbling experience to see our community come together in such a big way. The outpouring of generosity truly inspires us to keep pushing forward, and the excitement for future events is contagious!”

Gail McRae, Community Engagement Coordinator, echoed the sentiment.

“This event showcased the power of community unity. Seeing everyone come together to make a difference for families in Scotland County was incredible. It’s clear that this is just the beginning of what we can accomplish together,” McRae said.

Kenny Fore, owner of Fore’s Family Restaurant, expressed his pride in hosting the event.

“It’s an honor to support Habitat for Humanity’s mission. Being part of an effort that directly impacts our neighbors here in Laurinburg means everything to me,” Fore said.

Looking Ahead

Due to the overwhelming enthusiasm and record-breaking turnout, plans are already underway for another event to continue bringing the community together. These gatherings are more than just fundraisers — — they’re opportunities to build stronger connections while building homes and hope in Scotland County.

Anyone who were unable to attend this evening but would like to contribute, can visit www.habitatscotlandcounty.org or call 910-276-3337. Habitat for Humanity also welcomes gently used furniture, appliances, books, and other items for donation, offering free pickup services to ensure every contribution helps transform lives right here in Scotland County.

:Thank you to all who made this evening such an extraordinary success,” read a statement on behalf of Habitat. “Together, we’re creating lasting change and strengthening our community one home at a time.”