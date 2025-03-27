HOPE MILLS —The Lady Scots softball team defeated the South View Tigers by a score of 4-0 on Wednesday night at South View High School. Scotland improves to 10-1 on the season with their ninth straight victory while South View sees their two-game winning streak come to an end as they fall to 9-3 with the loss.

The Scots would get one run apiece in the top of the first, third, fifth and sixth innings. Scotland had six hits as a team compared to one for the Tigers, who committed two errors in the game while the Scots didn’t commit any.

Dawson Blue led the team in hits with a 2-3 night at the plate with a run scored and also drew a walk. Addison Johnson, Addison Lewis, Khloe Radford and Arianna Brigman added one hit apiece. Avery Stutts and Brigman each had one RBI.

Stutts pitched all seven innings of the game and allowed just one hit while striking out 13 batters and walking one. Stutts faced 23 batters in the game and threw 82 total pitches (63 strikes) to them.

Scotland will continue their four-game road trip with a matchup against the Hoke County Bucks (10-3 overall and 4-2 in conference games) in Raeford on Friday night at 7 p.m. The Scots took care of the Bucks in their earlier season meeting back on March 4 with a 5-1 victory at home. Hoke County is coming off of a 5-0 loss to Gray’s Creek on Wednesday night.