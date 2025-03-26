MARSHVILLE —The St. Andrews Knights men’s golf team competed in the 2025 Wildcat Invitational over Monday and Tuesday at Eagle Chase Golf Club (hosted by JWU Charlotte). The Knights finished in second place out of four competing teams with a total score of +45 (621 strokes) over the two rounds of golf. William Peace won the competition with a score of +16 (592 strokes) while Belmont Abbey came in third with a score of +77 (653 strokes) and JWU Charlotte scored +91 (667 strokes).

St. Andrews had three golfers finish in the top 10 individually. Troy Taylor finished in fourth with a total score of +6 (150 strokes), Joe Stevenson came in fifth with a +7 (151 strokes) and Matt Lefebvre scored a +12 (156 strokes) to come in ninth.

The Knights will now turn their attention to the AAC Conference Championship on Monday, April 28. It will be a two-day event.

Softball drops two home games to Montreat

The Knights fell to the visiting Cavaliers in 8-2 and 9-0 finals on Tuesday afternoon. St. Andrews falls to 3-25 (0-16 in conference games) on the season with the losses (12 straight overall) while Montreat improves to 21-11 (9-5 against conference opponents) with the wins (six straight overall).

The first contest (seven innings) saw the Cavaliers score four runs in the top of the first, two in the second, one in the third and one in the seventh. The Knights got both of their runs in the bottom of the seventh. Montreat outhit St. Andrews 10-6.

Cat Berger had both of the team’s RBIs with a two-RBI single and went 1-2 from the plate in the game. Tess Ruschman led the team in hits with a 2-3 effort while Ava McPhillips, Olivia Plybon and Brianna Sloan each had a hit. Israel Cleveland drew a pair of walks.

The second game (five innings) saw Montreat again get four runs in the top of the first, one in the second, three in the third and one in the fifth. The Cavaliers outhit the Knights 9-3 in the game. St. Andrews committed four errors in the contest.

Ruschman, Berger and Plybon had one hit apiece for the Knights. McPhillips and Natalee Victores each drew a walk.

Meghan Fritz pitched four innings of eight-run ball, though only three were earned. She had four strikeouts against zero walks.

St. Andrews will remain at home for a doubleheader against the Bluefield Rams on Sunday afternoon. The games are scheduled to start at noon and 2 p.m.

Beach volleyball loses twice to Southern Virginia

The Knights fell in two home contests rescheduled from Feb. 12 on Tuesday afternoon, dropping the first game by a score of 3-2 and the second contest 4-1. St. Andrews falls to 11-13 on the season with the losses (seven straight overall) while Southern Virginia improves to 5-12 with the wins. No box score of game statistics were available from either side as of this writing.

St. Andrews will now head to Florida for a pair of matchups with Florida State Junior College in Jacksonville on Sunday. The games will start at 10 a.m. and noon.