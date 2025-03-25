LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights beach volleyball team dropped a pair of home games to Catawba College on Monday afternoon, losing the first contest 4-1 and the second contest 5-0. The Knights fall to 11-11 on the season with the losses (five straight overall) while Catawba stands at 4-4 on the season.

Cayleigh Pellitier and Kyra Mckinney earned the lone win of the day for St. Andrews in the first game as the No. 2 doubles pair. The tandem took down Christina Knotts and Morgan Childress by scores of 21-9 and 21-19. Kelly Knox and Jenna Wensink (No. 3 doubles) were able to win one set against Katie Willingham and Kennedy Kimbro 21-18.

In the second contest, the Knights would be close to winning some sets but never were able to do so. The No. 1 doubles pair of Mackenzie Fa’apouli and Kyra Klouzek as well as the No. 5 doubles pair of Hayden Larrimore and Davanee McKinney came the closest as they would both lose their matchups by scores of 21-18 and 21-19.

The Knights will have two more home games on Tuesday afternoon against Southern Virginia. The games are set to start at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.