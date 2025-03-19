LAURINBURG —The Lady Scots soccer team was defeated 16-0 by the visiting Pinecrest Patriots on Tuesday night at Scotland High School. Scotland falls to 0-4 (0-4 in conference games) on the season with the loss while the Patriots improve to 8-2 (4-0 against conference opponents) with their third consecutive victory. The game was stopped after the first 40 minutes due to the score.

Head Coach Jeremy White acknowledged after the contest that the Patriots have an advantage similar to one that Union Pines has in the sense that much of their team competes on a local AAU club team in the offseason. White knew coming into the contest that because of this the Patriots would present many of the same challenges that the Vikings did a week ago.

“We knew that Pinecrest was going to be just as tough as Union Pines, they all come from the same club up there,” White said. “A lot of ball knowledge over there, we didn’t help our case and we were our own worst enemy more times than not.”

Anna Depenbrock got the first goal of the game for Pinecrest at the 37:31 mark, one of two she had in the game. The team then scored three more goals over a 2:12 period (29:42-27:30) and added another at the 18:44 mark.

They would proceed to score twice over a 17 second span (15:27-15:10) and add three more before the 10 minute mark (12:41, 11:40 and 10:57). The remaining goals came at the 9:34, 6:56 and 2:27 marks before the Patriots also scored three times in the final minute, including as the buzzer sounded.

Jadyn Lamielle led Pinecrest in scoring with four goals and also had an assist. Arden Johnson had three goals and three assists while Mikayla Voltz added three goals of her own. Deprenbrock also had an assist in addition to her two goals.

White thought that the defense struggled in this contest more so than they did in the team’s previous games, where he believed it was the midfield area that struggled but did better on Tuesday. While White thought that Scotland’s communication was better, he admitted that the learning curve can be frustrating for everyone but wants his squad to keep their heads up and continue to strive for consistent improvement over the course of the season.

“Frustration starts setting in,” White said. “It’s tough to take one on the chin two games in a row like that. We’re going to prove our resilience and come back on the road Friday.”

The Scots will be back in action when they head on the road Friday night for a matchup with the Lee County Yellow Jackets (4-3 overall and 2-2 in conference games). The contest will start at 6 p.m. Scotland will return home on Tuesday night for a meeting with the Richmond Raiders.