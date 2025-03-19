SOUTHERN PINES —The Lady Scots softball team blanked the Pinecrest Patriots 17-0 on Tuesday night at Pinecrest High School. Scotland improves to 7-1 (4-0 in conference games) on the season with their sixth straight victory while Pinecrest falls to 2-6 (1-3 against conference opponents) with their third consecutive loss. The game was stopped after three innings due to the score.

The Scots got a run in the top of the first, 14 in the second and two more in the third. Scotland piled up 12 hits over the three innings of competition.

Addison Johnson led the way for the Scots on offense, going 3-4 from the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored. Johnson was one of five Scotland batters to have two RBIs with the others being Avery Stutts, Ramsey Hale, Marissa Smith and Addison Ratley. Kinsey Hamilton was the other Scotland hitter to have multiple hits, going 2-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Stutts pitched a perfect game over three innings, striking out eight of nine batters she faced and not allowing any hits or walks. Stutts threw 30 pitches and 27 strikes in the game.

Scotland will return home on Friday night when they host the Lee County Yellow Jackets (2-5 overall, 1-3 in conference games). First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Baseball picks up road win over Union Pines

The Scots beat the Vikings in an 11-7 final on Tuesday night at Union Pines High School. Scotland improves to 6-3 (3-2 in conference games) on the season with their second straight win while Union Pines falls to 3-4 (1-2 against conference opponents) with the loss.

The Scots got one of their runs in the top of the first, two in the third, two in the fourth, four in the fifth and two in the seventh. The Vikings got a run in the bottom of the second, one in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh. Scotland as a team outhit Union Pines 12-11.

Dawson Williams led Scotland offensively with a 4-5 night at the plate with four RBIs and two runs scored. Kaden Hunsucker and Garrett Manning each had two hits and two RBIs. Robbie Peed went 2-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Head Coach Ricky Schattauer was pleased with Scotland’s ability to score multiple runs in an inning on several occasions. He felt like this offensive output was validation for what Scotland has been able to do over the past week of action.

“The runs matched our offensive output that I feel like we’ve been doing,” Schattauer said. “We put crooked numbers up instead of just ones across the board like we did last week, and the outcome worked in our favor tonight.”

Dylan Tilson started the game on the mound for Scotland and gave the team five innings while earning the win. Tilson allowed two earned runs and had four strikeouts against three walks.

The Scots will return home for another meeting with the Vikings on Friday night. First pitch from McCoy Field is scheduled for 7 p.m.