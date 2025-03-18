LAURINBURG — Another person has been identified as a suspect in the Sunday shooting incident involving Chavonda Jones and her 2-year-old child.

Charges have been filed against Kalen Travon Day, 21, of Hillcrest Drive in Raeford, for attempted first-degree murder, three counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property, and discharging a firearm into city limits.

With communication with the Scotland County District Attorney’s and through an investigation, Day was arrested, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

Three Laurinburg people, including two teens, have been arrested and taken into custody in the shooting.

Jadan Robert Avery, 19, of Rosemary Lane in Laurinburg, and a 16-year-old were arrested on charges of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and three counts of discharge firearm into occupied property, and a county of discharging a firearm in city limits. The 16-year-old was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said Tuesday that an investigation found that Avery was not involved in the shooting.

Both were jailed without bond.

Angela Tra’Shawn Pegues, 24, of North Main Street in Laurinburg was arrested and initially charged with accessory before the fact to attempted murder and accessory after the fact to attempted murder. Pegues was jailed on a bond of $250,000. Additional charges were later filed on Pegues with felony obstruction of justice, two counts of attempted first degree murder, discharge firearm into occupied property and three counts of discharge firearm in city limits. Pegues received no bond reference to the additional charges.

Day is the brother of Pegues, according to the LPD.

According to the Laurinburg Police Department at approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday, officers with the LPD responded to the 400 block of Hood Drive, Laurinburg, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two victims, Chavonda Jones, a 23-year-old of Hood Drive in Laurinburg and her 2-year-old child. Scotland County EMS responded and transported the two victims to Scotland Memorial Hospital where the mother, Jones, was treated and released, according to police.

The 2-year-old was transported to another medical facility for treatment and later listed in stable but critical condition, according to police.

“The Laurinburg Police Department continues to be updated on the status of the 2 year old child,” the LPD stated.

An investigation revealed that Jones and her child were sitting in her vehicle when a red in color vehicle pulled up, according to the LPD. A passenger in the red in color vehicle began firing multiple shots at the vehicle striking Jones and her child.