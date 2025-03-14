HOPE MILLS —Team Unified Inc. Basketball is excited to extend an invitation to the Scotland County Community to come out and support our youth athletes in Hope Mills, North Carolina this weekend. Team Unified Inc., established in 2013, has been a pillar of our community for 12 years and we are proud to showcase the talent and hard work of our young athletes.

We would also like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to all of our dedicated coaches who play a vital role in our program:

– 3rd Grade: John Bullock

– 4th Grade: DeMarco Allen

– 5th Grade: Jesse Locklear

– 6th Grade: Jeremy Baker

– 7th Grade: Xavier Smith

– 8th Grade: Megil McLean

– 9th Grade: Head Coach Aundra Reaves and Associate Head Coaches Tommy McIntyre and Tony Bethea

– JV: Jimmel Williamson

– JV Girls: Shae

Thank you all for your unwavering service and determination. Our program would not be what it is today without your commitment and passion.

At Team Unified Inc. Basketball, we believe in maximizing the talent of all players at every level of basketball within our community. We invite you to join us in supporting our youth and celebrating all of their achievements.

The tournament details for this weekend are below:

– Date: Saturday, March 15

– Location: 4221 Black Bridge Road, Hope Mills, NC, 28371

For more information, please visit the team website here: Team Unified Inc. We look forward to seeing you there!